Brian Cage update

It looks like Brian Cage will be staying with AEW.

There has been a lot of rumor and speculation on Cage’s AEW future as of late, but now Fightful Select reports that word going around the locker room at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was that Cage has told friends that the company has picked up the option year on his contract.

Cage was said to have been surprised by his option year being picked up as he and virtually everyone on the AEW roster thought his contract would simply expire, and he would become a free agent. As noted, several AEW stars have had their contracts coming due but AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan had the option to renew most of them for one more year.

Cage continues to work for top indie promotions, but there is still no update on when he might return to the ring for AEW.

Cage has not wrestled for a regular AEW show since losing the Street Fight to FTW Champion Ricky Starks on the October 8 edition of Rampage, despite being backstage for most events. Cage did work 4 matches on Chris Jericho’s “Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy” cruise in late October, but those were his last AEW matches. He defeated Angelico on Day 1, teamed with Christopher Daniels for a loss to Angelico and Isiah Kassidy on Day 2, defeated Kassidy on Day 3, and defeated Serpentico on Day 4.

AEW has not confirmed the contract extension for Cage as of this writing, but this is what he has told people this week.

Stay tuned for more.