AEW Rampage and Dark: Elevation spoilers from last night

– The February 28 edition of AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT, before Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Jay Lethal defeated Jora. Matt Hardy warned Jora that if he didn’t impress, his spot in The HFO will be deleted

* Red Velvet defeated Skye Blue. Leyla Hirsch taunted Velvet during the match and they had words after but Hirsch backed off

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Alan “5” Angels

* Emi Sakura, Diamante and Nyla Rose defeated three enhancement talents. The heels attacked before their names were announced and then they won in a squash

* Lance Archer defeated Fuego Del Sol

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Willow Nightingale

* Stu Grayson and Evil Uno defeated Luther and Serpentico

These matches will air on Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

– The February 25 edition of AEW Rampage was also taped on Wednesday night in Bridgeport, CT, after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara retained over Andrade El Idolo. Matt Hardy tried to attack Guevara but Sting and Darby Allin made the save

* QT Marshall called out Hook but when Hook came out, QT ordered security to go after him. Hook took them out

* Wardlow defeated Nick Comoroto. Aaron Solo and Shawn Spears were at ringside. Wardlow destroyed Comoroto with 5 or 6 powerbombs for the win. Solo tried to dive onto Wardlow after the match but Wardlow caught him for another powerbomb

* Serena Deeb defeated Kayla Sparks to win her latest Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge in just 2.5 minutes

* Thunder Rosa and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker sign their contract for Revolution after promos by both. Rosa attacked Baker but Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter beat her down. Mercedes Martinez turned face and made the save with her pipe, receiving a big home state pop. They put Hayter through the table and stood together to celebrate, Rosa raising the title in the air

* Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Orange Cassidy defeated Anthony Bowens. Cassidy joins Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and FTW Champion Ricky Starks as confirmed entrants in the 6-man match

These matches will air on Friday night at 10pm ET via TNT.