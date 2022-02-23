WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.825 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 13.92% from last week’s 1.602 million viewers for the Elimination Chamber go-home show, which aired on Syfy.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.945 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.376 million), the second hour drew 1.868 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.709 million) and the final hour drew 1.666 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.402 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 15.90% from last week’s 0.44 key demo rating. That 0.51 key demo rating represents 662,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 15.33% from the 574,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.693 million viewers, also ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 rating in the key demographic.

RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, Your World with Neil Cavuto, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Outnumbered, and America Reports. This is up from last week’s #18 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the best key demo rating since the WWE Draft episode on October 4, and the second-most viewers since the Draft episode, behind the post-Royal Rumble RAW. This week’s third hour of RAW was the most-watched third hour since the September 20 Extreme Rules go-home episode, which featured WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appearing. This week’s RAW viewership was up 13.92% from last week’s episode on Syfy, while this week’s key demo rating was up 15.90% from last week.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 3.489 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.882 million viewers on CBS, AGT Extreme on NBC drew 4.485 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.125 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 651,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. AGT Extreme on NBC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.71.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 3.4% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.5% from the same week in 2021. The episode one year ago was also the post-Elimination Chamber show.

Monday’s RAW from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, SC had just a few segments and one match advertised ahead of time – Elimination Chamber fallout, an appearance by new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, The Miz hosting MizTV to reveal Logan Paul as his surprise partner for The Mysterios, plus the main event, which was Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and Riddle.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode