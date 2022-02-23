WWE branding Sunday non-televised live events to Sunday Stunner

Apart from branding the Saturday night non-televised live events to Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE is also branding the Sunday shows as the Sunday Stunner.

The first house show using that brand on a Sunday is on May 1 at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. This will be a Raw brand live event.

WWE is in the process of revamping their live event business in a bid to revive the dwindling attendance which has been an issue since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That business segment has struggled for the past few years, barely breaking even due to lower attendance overall despite rising ticket prices.

WWE did better than expected results over the past two quarters in live event attendance but that followed nearly two years of no live events and a bump was expected.