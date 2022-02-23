WWE added to Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator program as advisor

WWE has been added as an advisor for the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator program, where startup founders will have the exclusive opportunity to work one-on-one with SportsTech’s mentors to further develop their business ideas.

TVTechnologoy.com reports that WWE was selected to join the PGA Tour, NBC Sports, Sky Sports, GOLF, Comcast Spectacor, NASCAR, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Cycling and USA Swimming as a mentor.

10 startups were selected from over 800 applications across 44 different countries from the fields of media and entertainment, fan/player engagement, athlete/player performance, team and coach success, venue and event innovation, fantasy sports and betting, esports, and the business of sports.

WWE is a major partner with NBCUniversal with the media company owning the TV rights for Monday Night Raw, NXT, Miz & Mrs, and the WWE Network in the United States.