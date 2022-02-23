Women’s Dusty Classic updates
The 2022 WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is now underway.
This week’s NXT 2.0 episode featured the first two opening round matches. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Lash Legend and Amari Miller, while Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.
Paxley has been introduced as a prospect for The Diamond Mine, but Nile attacked her after the match until Roderick Strong called her off.
Shirai and KLR vs. Carter and Catanzaro will take place on a future NXT 2.0 episode.
The right side of the Women’s Dusty Classic bracket will feature the remaining two first round matches – Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai, plus Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.
The winners of the tournament will receive a future title shot from NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and have their names added to the Dusty Cup trophy.
