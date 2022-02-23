Rousey: “Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints than MMA or pro wrestling”

In her latest live stream for Facebook (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey spoke about how being in a WWE ring compares to judo and noted that judo was rougher on her body than wrestling has been. Here are highlights:

On how tough combat sports are on her body:

“No, Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints than MMA or pro wrestling. I was about ready to retire from Judo just because of how bad it was on my knees when I was like in my early 20s. But, what’s it called? — no, I was surprised. Even at the Royal Rumble, I wasn’t even breathing hard at the end of it and in the match the other day [in Saudi Arabia], I wasn’t even, yeah. I’m an athlete, you know? So I’m not talking about breathing hard. I wasn’t feeling like I was — I couldn’t catch my breath or something like that. So no, I feel great and I haven’t been that sore yet, but I got a bunch of live shows coming up. I’m doing SmackDown this Friday and then I’m doing a live show, I think there’s one in Rochester and one in like Ohio, right? I think like the actual SmackDown is in Pennsylvania. It’s something like Pennsylvania, Ohio, I’m gonna do three shows in a row. I don’t have a match on SmackDown but I’ll be doing a match the next two nights in — on the live shows and then the next week, after SmackDown, I’m doing two live shows. I’m doing M.S.G. in New York and then I’m going to Montreal.”

On the upcoming WWE schedule:

“So, in the next two weeks, I’ll be having a bunch of matches. Ask me again then. I think it’s more of like the repetition of doing a bunch of matches in a row that’ll really get to you, start to be sore and the travel. Just constantly being able to sit upright but, we’re lucky enough where we actually get to travel on a bus so, I’ll be able to like lay down and not have to jump on a car or on a train after wrestling which helps.”