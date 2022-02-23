Renee Paquette: “I love wrestling”

Renee Paquette says she misses pro wrestling via Sportskeeda:

“I’ve been really busy, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not open to the opportunity of working with another wrestling company. It just depends on what the situation was, who it was; you know, I love wrestling. It’s one of those things that I always want to be around in; I miss it. I really do miss it. I get to go to the shows with Jon sometimes, and it really makes me miss it. Just like being around the ring and being around all the wrestlers, it definitely kind of strikes that chord with me.

I’ve been gone from the WWE for about a year and a half now. In that time, you know, I’ve had a baby, I’ve moved. There is so much going on that I’m busy with the podcast. I’ve got a Sirius XM show as well, working with the NHL network.”