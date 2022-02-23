Madcap Moss passes all medicals, suffers no major injury from Alabama Slam gone bad

Madcap Moss, who last Saturday was spiked on his head following a near-fatal Alabama Slam, has reportedly passed all medical exams and suffered no major injury.

The incident saw McIntyre pick Moss to go for the move, but instead of Moss taking it face-first, he seemingly went to roll over and landed hard on his neck.

The referee immediately went to check on him and then Happy Corbin bought him some extra time by dragging him out of the ring. Instead of finishing the match right there, the two continued for several minutes with Moss taking a DDT, a top rope move, and thrown onto the commentary table as well. McIntyre eventually won the match with the Claymore Kick but Moss was the winner with the fans who commented how they have newfound respect for him for soldiering on and finishing the bout.

PWInsider.com reported that Moss had to go under several medical examinations, including X-rays on his neck and he passed every single one of them.

The clip of Moss landing on his head was one of the most shared videos from the Elimination Chamber on social media.