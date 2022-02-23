Flair has a message for Cody Rhodes about him leaving AEW

During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and potentially returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Flair on WWE welcoming Cody back with open arms: “I’m sure they’ll welcome him with open arms. There’s no way it couldn’t be a good move for him. He made himself on his own, then he went to work with AEW, made himself even bigger, and then why not bring back Cody Rhodes, son of Dusty Rhodes. It’s huge.”

On WWE’s plans for Cody and what he texted Cody Rhodes after he saw the news of him leaving AEW: “I don’t have a guess, I just wish him the best of luck and to always hold his head high and remember who he is. I just think when he left, I’m not sure if you call it good or bad terms, but when he left there were some issues over the trademark issues which there always will be. He left and made it on his own and then he and Tony hooked up… I don’t know, without giving you false information, I don’t know why he left. I can find out, I heard back from him, we texted each other and I just said ‘Be who you are, don’t take any sh*t from anybody,’ that’s what I told him.”