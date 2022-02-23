All Elite Wrestling is coming to Las Vegas
AEW announces Double or Nothing will be held in the T-Mobile arena and not a Vegas casino this time around. Also, Dynamite and Rampage will be held in Vegas that same week.
.@AEW: Double or Nothing makes its triumphant return to Vegas on Sunday, May 29. The tradition that started it all is back in Sin City.
Tickets on sale Friday, March 4 at 10a PT.
— T-Mobile Arena (@TMobileArena) February 24, 2022
AEW announces 5/25 Dynamite and 5/27 Rampage at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
Double or Nothing on 5/29 at T-Mobile Arena.
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) February 24, 2022