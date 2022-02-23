AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut as the road to Revolution continues.

Dynamite will be headlined by a 10-Team Battle Royale to determine one of the two challengers for AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express in the Revolution Triple Threat. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will also be in action tonight as she defends against The Bunny.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against The Bunny

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine one of two open spots in the Revolution Triple Threat against AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (featuring John Silver and Alex Reynolds, 2point0, Santana and Ortiz, The Young Bucks, AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, Private Party, reDRagon, The Gunn Club, The Butcher and The Blade, The Best Friends)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.