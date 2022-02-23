2/23/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

—

Match #1 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Battle Royale: 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler)

Some teams start brawling in the ring, while others stay on the floor and pull guys out of the ring. Reynolds is eliminated by Blade, and then Blade is tossed out by Silver. Ortiz eliminates Austin Gunn and Santana eliminates Colten Gunn. Taylor eliminates Butcher, and then reDRagon eliminate Taylor. Silver eliminates Quen, and tries to eliminate Kassidy, but Matt Hardy catches Kassidy and puts him back on the apron. Silver eliminates Kassidy anyway, and Hardy walks out on Private Party again. Santana eliminates Parker and Lee, and then The Bucks eliminate Ortiz. FTR drop Silver with the Big Rig, and then brawl with reDRagon. FTR eliminate Nick Jackson and Orange Cassidy keeps Beretta from being eliminated. Beretta eliminates Fish as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blanchard tries to help Wheeler eliminate Silver, but Silver eliminates Wheeler instead. Matt Jackson, O’Reilly, Santana, Silver, Harwood, and Beretta are left in the match. All six brawl and Santana and Beretta are left standing. They exchange shots and Beretta drops Santana with a half-and-half suplex. Santana comes back with a discus lariat and kicks Beretta to the apron. Beretta pulls Santana to the apron and then O’Reilly and Matt Jackson eliminate them. Harwood and O’Reilly brawl in one corner, while Silver and Matt are in another. Harwood drops O’Reilly with a back-suplex, but O’Reilly brings Harwood to the apron. They exchange shots on the apron, but Fish sneaks around the ring and pulls Harwood to the floor. Silver takes O’Reilly and Matt down, and then drives his knee into O’Reilly’s head. Silver drops Matt with the Spin Doctor and picks O’Reilly up, but Matt delivers a superkick. O’Reilly picks Silver up, and Matt delivers another super kick. Matt tosses Silver over the rope, and O’Reilly runs right after Matt and eliminates him.

Winners and #1 contender’s for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: reDRagon

-After the match, reDRagon and The Bucks argue in the ring, but the AEW World Champion, Adam Page, comes to the ring. He delivers shots to reDRagon as The Bucks look on. The Bucks back away and leave the ring, but Adam Cole rushes the ring. Cole goes for a superkick, but Page blocks it and delivers shots to Cole. Page drops Cole to the mat and delivers shots as The Bucks look on. Page sets up for the Buckshot Lariat, but reDRagon pulls Cole out of the ring. Silver comes back and takes reDRagon out with a dive and tosses O’Reilly back into the ring. Page drops O’Reilly with a Buckshot Lariat and sets a chair up in the ring. Page asks who’s ready for story time with Adam Page bay-bay, and sits in the chair. Page says the story begins in 2008 when Cole entered the world of professional wrestling and became a World Champion everywhere he went. Page says as Cole saw his world crumbling around him, he ran back to his old friends and went after the most prestigious title of them all. Page says Cole kept his eyes on the prize, but walked closer and closer to a six foot hole in the ground. Page says at Revolution, Cole will take one step too close to the grave and the better Adam will lay him down in it. Page says Cole will get laid out with a Buckshot, and the crowd will hear the sound that it will make: boom.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Bryan Danielson. Danielson says Daniel Garcia is technically sound and reminds him of a younger version of himself. Danielson says he was trained by William Regal, while Garcia hangs out with 2point0. Danielson says he will show Garcia the difference tonight, and will give Jon Moxley an answer after the match.

—

MJF makes his way to the ring. MJF says he used to love CM Punk, and says he understands that the crowd wants to boo him, but he asks for just a second. MJF says when he met Punk all those years ago, Punk said it was just another Friday, but for him it wasn’t. MJF says there was a point in his life where professional wrestling was the only thing that got him out of bed, and that day meant everything to him. MJF says when he was 11 years old, school was hell for him, but the one thing he was good at was football. He says he felt like he fit in, but his teammates hit him with rolls of quarters in the hallways. He says he went home and cried, but that same day he got to meet Punk. He says it meant everything to him and he made a promise to himself to be just like Punk, to be the best in the world. He says he trained, watched matches, and cut promos in the mirror to be just like Punk, but then in January 2014 Punk left him when he needed him the most. He says he quit on his dreams and buried them deep down, until he saw a picture of Punk shaking hands with Bryan Danielson. He says he decided that day to become the best in the world, but in spite of Punk this time. He says Punk can beat him with the chain at Revolution, but he will not quit because he is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and he is better than Punk and he knows it. Punk makes his way to the ring now. He walks up to MJF and asks him if what he said was the truth. MJF says it was and starts crying. MJF backs away from Punk and leaves the ring. Punk looks on as MJF walks up the ramp.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. Parker and Lee get pissed that Danielson is trying to swoop in and take Garcia away from them, and Garcia says he knows violence is will the one teaching Danielson a lesson tonight.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King and Malakai Black) PAC and Penta Oscuro (w/Alex Abrahantes)

All four men brawl, and King and PAC go to the floor. Penta delivers a superkick to Black that sends him to the floor, and then kicks King off the apron. Penta takes out the Kings with a cross-body, and then gets PAC gets Black in the ring and the bell rings. PAC hits a 450 and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Penta tags in and delivers a few kicks to Black’s legs. Penta backs Black into the corner and PAC tags in. PAC delivers a few kicks to Black, but Black backs him into the corner and tags in King. King drops PAC with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, King sets PAC on Penta’s shoulders and causes PAC to drop Penta with a reverse-rana. Black tags in as King takes PAC and Penta out with a dive through the ropes. King gets PAC back into the ring, and Black delivers a double stomp. Black delivers a roundhouse kick and a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Penta breaks it up. King tags back in, but PAC dodges a knee from Black and Black knees King in the head. PAC kicks Black in the head as Penta tags in. King drops PAC with a clothesline, but Penta drops King with a cross-body. The Kings go for Dante’s Inferno, but PAC breaks it up. PAC kicks King in the face, but Black tags in as PAC suplexes King. Penta and PAC kick King in the face and set up for the Fear Factor. Black tries to spit the mist in Penta’s face, but Penta puts his hand over Black’s mouth and rolls him up for the pin fall.

Winners: PAC and Penta Oscuro

-After the match, Black chokes on his mist as King attacks PAC and Penta. King delivers more shots to Penta and puts his boot in PAC’s face. Black knocks Abrahantes down on the floor and washes his mouth out. Black grabs Penta’s shovel and brings it in the ring. Black goes to slam the shovel in Penta’s throat, but the lights go out. They come back on and Buddy Matthews is in the ring. Black is on the mat and backs away from Matthews. PAC gets back in the ring, but Matthews attacks him and then goes after Penta. Black laughs in the ring as Matthews stomps Penta in the corner. King lays out security guys on the ramp as Matthews continues the beat down on Penta. King tosses a chair in the ring and Matthews grabs Penta. Black lays the chair on the mat and Matthews’ stomps Penta’s head onto it.

—

A video package airs for the feud between Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa. They will have a contract signing this Friday on Rampage for their title match at Revolution.

—

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston have their face-to-face confrontation in the ring. Kingston asks why security is in the ring, and Jericho says he arranged for them to be here because he wants them to talk and not fight. Kingston says this is a wrestling company, not a sports entertainment company, and tells Jericho to go down the block. Jericho says they are right down the road from Stamford, so maybe he will give Kingston a little sports entertainment, but this will actually be entertaining. Jericho says when everyone was excited that Kingston was coming to AEW, Jericho had to ask around to figure out who Kingston was. Jericho says when he saw Kingston, he looked like a jobber, but then he saw his match and heard him talk and realized he was good. Jericho says he was right when he said Kingston would be a great babyface, and Kingston asks him what that is. Jericho says it took Kingston twenty years to make it to the big time at 38 years old. Jericho says he didn’t care out Kingston’s sob story or about him, because Kingston is jealous of him because he made it to the big time when he was 22. Jericho says Kingston knows he cannot achieve what he has and will never be at his level. Kingston says the only reason Jericho did all that stuff was because he wasn’t there. Kingston says he does things his way and will be himself until the day he dies. Kingston says he likes to do things on his own, and he wants to fight Jericho at Revolution. Jericho says Kingston has a fear of success and is terrified of making it to his level. Jericho brings up Kingston’s family and says Kingston knows he’s a failure like his uncle and father. Jericho says Kingston can’t win the big one, and Jericho is the big one in AEW. Jericho accepts the match and says if Kingston somehow manages to beat him, he will look him in the eye, shake his hand, and tell him that he respects him, because that means he helped Kingston get over his fear of success. Kingston says he wants the Jericho who was the first AEW World Championship, the Jericho who bled buckets, and the Jericho who was hated by his “close friend” Levesque, because if he doesn’t he will eat him alive. Jericho says he will give Kingston all of that and more, and says Kingston is nothing but a loser and always will be.

—

The A.H.F.O. is backstage. Matt Hardy and Andrade El Idolo go back-and-forth a bit, and then they challenge Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara to a Tornado Trios Tag Team Match at Revolution.

—

Match #3 – Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: 10 vs. Ricky Starks (w/Powerhouse Hobbs)

10 tosses Starks across the ring, but Starks comes back with a boot to the midsection. Starks goes for a shoulder tackle, but 10 doesn’t budge. Starks ends up taking 10 down, but 10 comes back and throws Starks in the corner. 10 delivers a few shots in the corner, followed by an uppercut. Starks comes back with a kick and goes for a spinning DDT, but 10 blocks it and drops Starks with a delayed vertical suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, 10 drops Starks with a shoulder tackle that sends Starks to the floor. 10 catches Starks on a cross-body and goes for the Full Nelson. Starks breaks the hold in the corner, but 10 drops him with a clothesline. 10 locks in the Full Nelson, but Starks rips at 10’s mask. Starks drops 10 with a Spear and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ricky Starks

—

Adam Cole and reDRagon are backstage. The Young Bucks walk up and say reDRagon double-crossed them. They start arguing and Matt Jackson say they will have another shot next week, and now they are more motivated because they want to kick reDRagon’s ass at the pay-per-view. Cole tells reDRagon to start getting along with The Bucks and they walk away.

—

Match #4 – AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. The Bunny (w/Matt Hardy)

Cargill backs Bunny into the ropes, but Bunny turns it around and backs Cargill into the corner. Cargill comes back with a kick, and then slams Bunny to the mat. Cargill works over Bunny’s arm, but Bunny comes back and takes Cargill down on the apron. Bunny connects with a shot to the neck that sends Cargill to the floor, and then sends her into the barricade with a side-Russian leg-sweep as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cargill delivers a back elbow shot and picks Bunny up. Bunny rakes Cargill’s eyes and delivers a knee lift. Bunny charges, but Cargill catches her and slams her with a spine-buster. Matt Hardy tosses the brass knuckles to Bunny and gets on the apron. Sterling gives Cargill the title belt, and she blocks the punch from Bunny. Edwards ejects Hardy and Sterling, and Bunny gets a roll-up for two. Bunny delivers a thrust kick and goes for Down the Rabbit Hole, but Cargill counters and hits Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

-After the match, Schiavone tries to interview Cargill, but she cuts him off. Cargill asks who’s next and who’s left, but she is interrupted by Tay Conti. Conti says she’s next and she’s going to the one to beat Cargill’s ass. Conti charges the ring and gets in Cargill’s face, but Bunny comes back and attacks Conti. Conti turns it around and delivers the Tay-KO, but then Cargill lays Conti out with a pump kick. Anna Jay comes to the ring to make the save.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Keith Lee. Lee says of the guys in the ladder match, he is only familiar with Ricky Starks. Starks interrupts and tells Lee to mind his P’s and Q’s. Starks tells Lee to take his time, because Team Taz will be around.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo

-Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Anthony Bowens vs. Orange Cassidy

-Serena Deeb’s 5-Minute Rookie Challenge

-Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D./Thunder Rosa contract signing

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. Adam Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver

-Casino Tag Team Battle Royale

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia