Trish Stratus to host WWE live event

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is set to host another upcoming WWE live event.

Local advertisements ran during this week’s RAW to announce Stratus as the special guest host for the Saturday, March 26 event from the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

Stratus was previously announced as the special guest host for the WWE live event that was scheduled for December 29 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, that event was pushed back to Sunday, March 27. The arena website still has Stratus listed as the host of that event.

The Kitchener show and the Toronto shows are RAW brand live events.

Stratus is a judge on Canada’s Got Talent, which premieres on Tuesday, March 22 on CityTV in Canada. She last appeared for WWE at SummerSlam 2019 for the loss to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Stay tuned for more.