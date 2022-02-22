WWE hall of famer Bully Ray believes that The Undertaker should be the only WWE Hall of Fame inductee this year:

“This year’s entire Hall of Fame induction should be about The Undertaker. I think several people should come up and help induct him. I think they can make it a very entertaining show. Taker can talk forever. I think it sells out the American Airlines Arena on its own. That’s how big of a deal The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is.

It’s like, how do you pick just one person to induct him? There are so many people that can do a phenomenal job of inducting him. Why not we bring in everybody up there? I’m a fan of the Hall of Fame induction after SmackDown. I think you’re getting a lot of value. I think that’s bang for your buck. Let’s do something a little bit different because this character is unlike any other character out there in the WWE. It’s the greatest creation in the history of the WWE.”

source: Busted Open Radio