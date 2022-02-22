Taya Valkyrie comments on NXT 2.0 rebranding, The Hardy Boyz cut a promo

– The Hardy Boyz are back…

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Taya Valkyrie aka Franky Monet talked about WWE NXT’s 2.0 rebranding…

“It was night and day. It was an obvious change of energy and obvious feeling because we were hearing all sorts of rumors about what they were looking for compared to last week. I was very confused. ‘What is going on?’ It was like the summer. It was so weird and the most confusing experience of my entire life and having working everywhere, I was just left, ‘what is going on?’ 100% (it felt like walking on eggshells). I think everybody was. I can only speak for myself, but I can say the energy definitely shifted. We were hearing rumors all the time about ‘they are going to be firing people this week’ and the whole week, everyone is scared. We’re all busting our asses. I ended up training with Corino and the boys in the tag class. I loved training with MSK and Imperium because they are pushing me and making me do different stuff. It’s really cool learning from different people from different walks of life and paths. Everything was good and everyone was working really hard. The shift of how they wanted 2.0 to be literally changed from one day to the next. It just made everyone almost like hold your breath.” (quote credit: Fightful.com)