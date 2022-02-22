Renee Paquette picks her wrestler of the year

“I think when you’re talking professional wrestling, not to take away from the entertainment side of things because he’s fantastic with that as well, when you’re talking just professional wrestling alone, he is the guy that everybody else looks to for inspiration, he’s the guy they look to to see how holds are done, the different moves he’s doing and the fact that he showed up in AEW, that was another that really blew people’s minds.

We get to see Bryan Danielson, the best version of him, I think from all the things he’s been able to learn, throughout his career from the independent scene to working for WWE and now being back and taking all of those tools and just getting to be the best version of himself, we are so lucky that we get to watch this and be a part of this. The matches he and Hangman were able to have together were insane.”

source: sportskeeda.com