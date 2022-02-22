Drake Maverick reportedly on the WWE creative team

Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick (James Michael Curtin) is reportedly working on the WWE creative team.

Maverick was released from his talent contract back on November 18, but WWE has re-hired him to work on the RAW creative team, according to PWInsider.

Maverick reportedly started working behind-the-scenes for the red brand 3-4 weeks ago. His 90-day non-compete clause with WWE would’ve expired on February 16.

Maverick originally signed with WWE in October 2017, and had non-wrestling and in-ring roles on WWE 205 Live, WWE NXT, and the main roster. He was then released on April 15, 2020 along with other budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but his departure was turned into a storyline and Triple H kept him in NXT, re-hiring him under a NXT contract. He would later come back to the main roster in the 2021 WWE Draft, and hold the WWE 24/7 Title twice. He was then released on November 18 of last year.

Maverick has been quiet since his release, and has not posted any social media content since the much-talked-about post-release video issued on November 18, which you can see here.

Stay tuned for more on Maverick.