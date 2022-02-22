AJ Styles signs new, multi-year deal with WWE

Former WWE champion AJ Styles has signed a new, multi-year deal with WWE according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling.

The new “mega money” deal is apparently well over $3 million per year, making Styles one of the highest-paid WWE Superstars on the roster.

In a recent interview, the “Phenomenal One” said that he was happy being in WWE and it looks like he will be ending his illustrious career there.

Styles, who is now 44 years old, joined WWE in 2016 and won the WWE title twice, the Intercontinental title once, the United States title three times, and the Raw Tag Team titles once.

He is now rumored to be wrestling Edge at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.