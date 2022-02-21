Updated AEW Dynamite line-up for this week

AEW has confirmed the 10 tag teams that will compete in the Tag Team Battle Royale on this week’s Dynamite on TBS.

The 10 teams will compete in Wednesday’s Battle Royale to earn the first of two open spots for the AEW Revolution match against AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express. The third spot will be determined with a Casino Tag Royale match on the March 2 Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite.

The following tag teams have been confirmed for Wednesday’s Battle Royale:

* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds)

* 2point0 (Jeff Parker, Matt Lee)

* Santana and Ortiz

* The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

* AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood)

* Private Party (Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy)

* reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish)

* The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn)

* The Butcher and The Blade

* The Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor)

For those who missed it, you can click here for the current AEW Revolution card.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT:

* Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against The Bunny

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine one of two open spots in the Revolution Triple Threat against AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (featuring John Silver and Alex Reynolds, 2point0, Santana and Ortiz, The Young Bucks, AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, Private Party, reDRagon, The Gunn Club, The Butcher and The Blade, The Best Friends)