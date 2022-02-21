Trailer for “Corey & Carmella” series

WWE has released the official trailer for the “Corey & Carmella” reality series.

As noted, WWE will release the new digital reality series featuring Corey Graves and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella next Monday, February 28. It wasn’t clear if the entire series will be released at once, or if they will do one episode per week. It’s believed that the series will feature 10 four-minute episodes, but that’s not confirmed.

As seen below, the trailer features Graves and Carmella shooting their podcast, house hunting, working out together for the first time, and more. The series will also give a look at their love life and home life.

“Get naughty with the hottest couple in WWE. Unfiltered, exposed and all in. Get ready to feel the love,” WWE wrote.

The “Corey & Carmella” series looks to be a bit racier than most WWE content. The trailer shows one scene where Graves and Carmella are having pillow talk in bed.

“You do all the work? What happened in the shower yesterday, did you s*** your own d***?,” Carmella asked.

The trailer also includes a scene where the camera man caught a look at some of Carmella’s adult toys in their bedroom.

Graves and Carmella have been working on this new project for two years. It is in conjunction with WWE and Glass Entertainment Group. Graves and Carmella began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in October 2021.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full “Corey & Carmella” trailer below: