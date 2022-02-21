Stipulation for Ziggler vs. Ciampa on NXT

The next challenger to WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker will be determined this week.

This went under the radar in the fallout of Vengeance Day last week, but this week’s Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler match on NXT 2.0 will crown a new #1 contender to the NXT Title.

There’s no word on when Breakker will defend his title next, but WWE could save the match for NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 38 Weekend on Saturday, April 2.

Breakker won the title from Ciampa back at New Year’s Evil on January 4. His first title defense came last Tuesday at Vengeance Day as he retained over Santos Escobar. There’s also no word on if WWE will go with Ziggler vs. Breakker or Ciampa vs. Breakker for the title, but there’s now obvious speculation on WWE doing a Triple Threat with Ziggler and Ciampa challenging Breakker.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s NXT and be sure to join us tomorrow at 8pm ET for live coverage as the show returns to the USA Network. Below is the updated line-up:

* LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

* Nikkita Lyons makes her official NXT 2.0 in-ring debut

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Opening Round: Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Amari Miller and Lash Legend

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Opening Round: Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bron Breakker