Raw celebrates milestone 1,500th episode tonight

Monday Night Raw will hit another milestone episode tonight as it presents its 1,500th episode.

Raw is now in its 29th year of production, with the series starting in January 1993 on USA Network and apart from five years between September 2000 and October 2005 where the show was broadcast on TNN and Spike TV, Raw always aired on USA Network.

WWE is not advertising anything special for the broadcast tonight but they did upload a video on YouTube today which raised some eyebrows, a video conspicuously titled Shocking Raw Returns.

With several rumors of Cody Rhodes going to the WWE after his shock exit from All Elite Wrestling, the timing of the video will surely add fuel to the fire.

After two weeks on SyFy due to NBCU’s Winter Olympics coverage, Monday Night Raw is back on USA Network tonight starting at 8PM ET.