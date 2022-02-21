News on Nikki Bella, Lio Rush, and Juventud Guerrera

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Lio Rush is returning to Major League Wrestling and has been added to MLW Kings of Colosseum on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena, featuring an MLW TV taping.

– Via Colin Vassallo: WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella will be back on television from tonight as part of a judging panel on America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

The series premieres on NBC at 8PM ET and will have Simon Cowell, Travis Pastrana and Bella serving as judges while Terry Crews will host. This is a spinoff of America’s Got Talent popular series which focuses on stunt performances.

Filming of the show took place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia and at the Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, California. Production was temporarily suspended last year after a performer was hospitalized during one of the rehearsals.

– Juventud Guerrera has been added to Xtreme Latin American Wrestling (X-LAW)’s Bloodline event on March 19. He will face Ju Dizz at the López Mateos Arena in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. The updated lineup, which includes Austin Aries’ first show in X-LAW in 17 years, also includes:

* X-LAW World Heavyweight Championship: Austin Aries vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. El Mesías (Ricky Banderas)

* Juventud Guerrera vs. Ju Dizz

* EWF Tag Team Championship: Beef Candy (Richie Slade & Flex McCallion) (c) vs. Ricky Marvin & X-Fly

* Reina Dorada vs. Gema Andrade

* Joe Líder vs. Sick Boy vs. ????

* Zoom Driver & Epidemia vs. Fantasma de la Ópera & Anticristo

* Diamante Jr. vs. Hijo del Mosco X-Fly vs. Cobre vs. El Iluxionista

* Los Porros NG (Ovett Jr., Lunatick Extreme y Venganza) vs. Sangre .Malandra (Avorto, Chaneke y Loco Castillo)