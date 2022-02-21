Johnny Gargano posts photos of his new baby boy

Candice LaRae and former NXT champion Johnny Gargano welcomed a baby boy, born on February 17, who the couple named Quill.

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby back in August and due to her pregnancy, LaRae stopped all-ring action. In the meantime, her husband’s contract with WWE expired in December and he has since left the promotion.

LaRae is technically still under a WWE deal and it’s likely her contract will be extended to make up for the months she was out of action.

Candice and Johnny got married in September 2016 after years of dating.