The Undertaker makes surprise appearance at Bad Bunny concert

Soon to be WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker showed up at the Bad Bunny concert at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and the crowd went absolutely nuts.

Bad Bunny, who was part of the Royal Rumble last month in St. Louis, was on top of his semi truck when all of a sudden American Bad Ass by Kid Rock started and out came The Undertaker on his motorcycle.

Taker rode in, saluted the crowd and Bad Bunny, took in the crowd’s noise, and then rode off with his hand up in the air.

“Bad Bunny concert or @WrestleMania,” tweeted the official account of the arena. “@undertaker just rode into AAC mid-song…which resulted in one of our favorite staredowns of all time.”

WWE will hold all WrestleMania-week shows at the ACC when they roll into town in late March.

You can see the videos below.

Bad Bunny concert or @WrestleMania?? @undertaker just rode into AAC mid-song…which resulted in one of our favorite staredowns of all time. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/59PA9VckvB — aacenter (@AACenter) February 20, 2022

Bad bunny really brought out the undertaker at his show in Dallas 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MXKF2hleuD — Will Lopez (@Pitooooo) February 20, 2022