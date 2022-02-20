The Miz getting backup for his feud against the Mysterios

After losing to Rey Mysterio in the Kickoff show at the Elimination Chamber yesterday, The Miz said in a backstage interview that he was about to call someone to tag team with him to take down Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the plan is for Miz to team up with Logan Paul to take on the Mysterios at WrestleMania.

Paul, who was heavily booed last year at WrestleMania, was on the receiving end of a Stunner after the match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ended. Paul was part of the build up to the match and explained after the show that it was one of the best moments of his life to share the WWE ring at WrestleMania.

Paul has a big social media following, including 22 million just on Instagram and last year boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr in an exhibition match on pay-per-view.