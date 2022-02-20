Notes on Serena Deeb, Silas Young, today’s birthdays, and more

– PWInsider reports that AEW’s Serena Deeb has filed a trademark for her nickname “The Professor of Wrestling.”

– Silas Young will be conducting a wrestling seminar on 2/25 at the Hope Center Arena, 1821 E 66th ST N, Tulsa, OK.

– Review of WWE Rule the Ring by Alan Wojcik…

During the global pandemic some books were unfortunately missed for review purposes by me. Thanks to Kristen Fisher of DK Publishing (www.dk.com) I was fortunate to catch up on one of them at the end of 2021. I am lifting this from the press clipping that came with the book, “So YOU want to know what it takes to battle the fiercest WWE Superstars? WWE Rule The Ring answers lots of questions. Including…

How does “The New Day” harness the power of positivity? Where do competitors train to become WWE Superstars? Can you escape the Elimination Chamber?”

Like many of the DK Publishing projects (this one was written by Julia March) it is geared towards the younger WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) fan base, let’s say elementary to middle school age. It is well organized for the young reader in your life. The chapters include: Know the Ropes, Make Your Match, Triple-Brand Chaos, Superstar Stories, the Road to WrestleMania in addition to a glossary of complicated words. It is a great way to introduce your child to the wrestlers (sorry sports entertainers), the big events and the high profile matches they compete in.

Also included are some unique drawings of the current WWE roster, plus WWE legends and many whom have moved onto other promotions (Bryan Danielson, Brawn Strowman.) If your child has a teacher that requires them to read thirty minutes a day, this book is perfect for them.

Alan Wojcik’s coverage of wrestling/sports entertainment can be followed through @MyNameIsWojcik on Twitter and www.facebook.com/KayfabeWrestlingRadio

– Happy birthday to…

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)