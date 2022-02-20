Mickie James hated the “Piggie James” Angle

Mickie James appeared on this week’s “The Kurt Angle Show” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she looked back on the Piggy James angle during the first run of her career with WWE where Michelle McCool and Layla made fun of her in storyline:

“I didn’t love the piggy James angle. I really didn’t. I hated it because I felt like it was like ribbing on the square,” said James. “It was meant to get real heat for Michelle and Layla. I kind of felt like it was cheap heat and it was a different way to go. At that moment, I was very torn. But I’m also of the mindset like, okay, they’re going to give me this thing that I saw, I felt in my heart at the moment they’re gonna give me this crappy storyline about calling me fat and all this stuff.”

“I had several conversations with the girls too. It wasn’t like the girls were over the moon about doing the storyline, either. I think they were heavy in their hearts about it as well, and I’m just going to try to make it gold and try to get these girls over as monster heels because that’s obviously the end result of what we want is the girls need to get over as monster heels, and they weren’t at that time, but they were by the end of it, especially with Vicki Guerrero involved. I felt like it did achieve that purpose,” she continued.

“I didn’t love it, however, the amount of women now who have come to me since then, and we’re now 10 years removed from that story, and said that story empowered them because they felt very bullied, or they were very self conscious about their weight or their body, and they had body dysmorphia and all these things that it really empowered them is pretty remarkable.”

“I never really thought of it that way when I was in it, but now to be removed from it and that if you can change one person’s life or the perception of themselves, then perhaps it’s worth it in the end. So no, I didn’t love it, but now looking back, it was a pretty powerful part of my career that happened and I know it’s like a kind of a mixed bag of how people feel about it.”