Kenny Omega still several weeks away from potential return

Former AEW champion Kenny Omega said that his plan to return by February is not looking that way anymore and he’s still weeks away from returning.

Talking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega noted that there were no snags or complications but there was COVID-19 and waiting lists which caused him to miss appointments, pushing back his recovery and return to the ring.

Omega said that he is still waiting to get his hernia surgery done and that will take around six to eight weeks to heel and a return. Doctors advised him that he could return before but he’s opting for a complete recovery instead of coming back early and risk tearing it again, putting him back on the shelf.