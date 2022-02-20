AEW’s a href=”http://www.gerweck.net/2009/10/19/jay-lethal/”>Jay Lethal is heading back to NJPW.

The company announced tonight that Lethal has been added to their Strong Style Evolved event in Tampa, Florida at the St. Petersburg Coliseum on March 20.

Lethal made an appearance for NJPW back on January 15, when he answered Jay White’s US of Jay open challenge, with White defeating Lethal. Other names that White has beaten as part of his open challenge include Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland and Christopher Daniels.