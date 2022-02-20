Goldberg says Elimination Chamber was probably “his final mission”

Yesterday was the last time we could have potentially saw Bill Goldberg wrestling in a WWE ring.

The former champion admitted a few weeks prior that he only had one match left on his current WWE contract and rather than wait to WrestleMania, WWE pulled the trigger and had him face Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram from the gym at his hotel in Jeddah, Goldberg said that this was “possibly my final mission in the wrestling world.”

He said after a long 13-hour flight, he was the first one in the gym and the second one was none other than Michael Cole, as he turned his camera around to show Cole training.

Goldberg noted that this is “a bittersweet trip” as it may be his last time there as a performer and hope that his hard work would pay off in the match.

Goldberg lost to Reigns after Reigns choked him out in the guillotine in the opening match of the show.