Brock Anderson

Real name: Brock Alexander Lunde

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 209 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 28, 1997

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Pro Debut: June 6, 2021

Trained By: QT Marshall, Lodi, & Glacier

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Lunde is the son of retired professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson.