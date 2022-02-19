Sammy Guevara injured in match with Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara revealed that he suffered an injury during his match with Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. Guevara suffered a scratched cornea and noted he was finally able to open his eyes.

He wrote:

Finally able to open my eyes I suffered a scratched cornea on Wednesday.

All respect to Darby, We came into this company with everything to prove & in 3 years we have shown that we not only belong but we are this place.

Every time I’m on your TV I’ll give you a show, I promise.

— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) February 19, 2022