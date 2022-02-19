Sammy Guevara injured in match with Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

Feb 19, 2022 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara revealed that he suffered an injury during his match with Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. Guevara suffered a scratched cornea and noted he was finally able to open his eyes.

He wrote:

