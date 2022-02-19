Quinn McKay renamed in WWE

WWE has officially revealed Quinn McKay under her new ring name Kelly Kincaid for NXT Level Up’s ring announcing duties. The company shared a video to the NXT Level Up Twitter account in which Kincaid introduces herself as the ring announcer, saying she’s excited to be here. Kincaid goes on to do a Q&A talking about the show as a place for talent to “make their mark.” She talks about how being part of WWE and NXT is a “dream come true” and a long road getting here, but one she’s excited for.

She adds that the thing she’s most looking forward to is growing with the talent and fans, saying NXT Level Up is “my baby now.”