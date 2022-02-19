LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER

– The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up from the WWE TV Studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined in the studio by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. They hype tonight’s show. We get a promo for the Chamber structure. The panel discusses the Chamber matches and then sends us to Kevin Patrick backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome. Patrick is with Natalya, who has a bone to pick with Rhea Ripley. Natalya isn’t happy with Ripley calling herself The Iron Woman of WWE. Natalya says that is her title and she has three Guinness World Records to prove it. Natalya predicts Liv Morgan will win the Women’s Elimination Chamber so that one day she can be as great as Natalya and become a Triple Crown Champion.

Back from a break and we get a live look at the massive Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah. We get footage and a discussion on tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. Camp believes WWE Hall of Famer Lita might win the title. We also get a discussion and video package on tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere match between Madcap Moss and Drew McIntyre. The panel shows us a video for the WWE Universal Title match and discuss champion Roman Reigns or WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. We also get a video for The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The panel then discusses Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Redmond sends us to Jeddah for our Kickoff match.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

We’re live from the Jeddah Super Dome as Michael Cole welcomes us to the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff match. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We go right to the ring and out first comes The Miz. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Out next comes Rey Mysterio with Dominik Mysterio.

The bell rings and Miz rushes Rey with a kick to boos. Miz beats Rey down in the corner and stomps away as the boos continue. Miz whips Rey hard into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Miz poses in the corner to more boos. Rey fights back and drops Miz into place for 619 but Miz scrambles to the floor.

Miz has words with Dominik at ringside. He tries to return to the ring but Rey kicks him back tot he floor. Rey runs the ring and slides under the bottom rope with a big splash to Miz on the floor. Rey returns to the ring but Miz stalls at ringside until Dominik rolls him back in while the referee is distracted by Rey. Rey mounts Miz with right hands as the crowd counts along now. Miz fights back but Rey stuns him. Rey goes to the top but Miz takes his legs out and Rey ends upside down in the corner. Miz unloads with kicks while Rey is upside down. The referee warns him and Dominik encourages his dad.

Miz slingshots Rey’s neck under the bottom rope. Rey goes to the floor to regroup but Miz sends him face-first into the barrier, then rolls him back in. Rey fights back but Miz levels him with a knee to the gut, then delivers the running knee to the face. Rey kicks out at 2. Miz grounds Rey and drives knees to the back now. Rey fights out of a hold. Dominik ends up punching Miz from the floor while the referee is distracted, but Miz took a swing at him first. Rey rolls Miz for 2. Miz drops Rey and argues with the referee.

Miz goes back to work on Rey while talking trash to Dominik. Miz unloads with the It Kicks now. Rey ducks the roundhouse kick and Miz runs into an elbow, then a kick, and another kick. Rey uses a hurricanrana to send Miz into the ring post. Rey goes to the top as fans chant “619!” now. Rey with the top rope seated senton, then a springboard crossbody for 2. Miz with a cheap shot to the throat. Miz rolls through a pin attempt and kicks Miz for a close 2 count. Miz sends Rey to the apron but he hangs on. Miz turns around and gets kicked. Rey fights back in but Miz ends up nailing a big DDT for another close 2 count. Miz shows some frustration now.

Rey blocks the Figure Four and they tangle some more, then he blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. Rey goes on and connects with 619. Rey goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Miz rolls to the floor and fans boo. Miz grabs a steel chair but Rey flies out and takes him down with a splash to the floor. Rey brings Miz back into the ring but Miz rolls right back out. Dominik runs over and stops Miz from grabbing the chair while Rey has words with the referee. The referee looks over and it appears Dominik has hit Miz.

Dominik is ejected by the referee as Miz smirks. Miz comes from behind and sends Rey into the corner. Rey blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall as the music hits but Miz attacks him from behind. Dominik rushes the ring and fights Miz off, dropping him with a superkick. The Mysterios take Miz down and then nail a double 619 for a big pop. Dominik goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash. Rey goes to the top, pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, then hits a splash. Rey and Dominik celebrate as the music hits.

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair will enter last. Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back for the match.

