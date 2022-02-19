Knockout reportedly finished with Impact Wrestling

Fightful Select reports that

Rachael Ellering is done with Impact Wrestling after signing with the company back in April of last year. She has reportedly been finished since last month.

It was said to be clear by the first week of January that she wouldn’t be back for future tapings. She was replaced by Alisha Edwards in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill and subsequently did not show for the tapings the next night. She is no longer a part of the company’s creative plans in the future, and several wrestlers have confirmed she’s not there anymore.