Jeff Jarrett Has High Praise for Bryan Danielson

In a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Jeff Jarrett discussed his pick for the best in-ring wrestler in the world, Roman Reigns being the biggest box office attraction in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jarrett on his pick for the best in-ring wrestler in the world:

“That’s a loaded question. So for me, in 2022, are you gonna say best in-ring performer, biggest box office attraction? There are so many categories. Right now, when he gets the time, I’ll go with, I almost called him Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson. He’s such a really good storyteller from a point of view that – we’ve both worked around him. He’s not the tallest guy. He doesn’t do a gazillion things, but everything he does has meaning to it. So the storytelling ability, he’s got charisma, he’s obviously got great athletic ability, but his connection with the audience. And again, we’re going back to the Kane vignettes. When those clicked – it’s like those performers last night [at the Super Bowl]. You don’t just all of a sudden stumble upon and say, ‘Hey man, that white rapper up there, Eminem, he’s cool.’ No, he’s got a body of work that has resonated through the years. Same thing with Bryan Danielson. His body of work has really resonated through the years.”

On Roman Reigns being the biggest box office attraction:

“If we’re gonna say full-time, that’s deletes The Rock. But when you really think about it, I mean he opened the Super Bowl last night. The biggest box office attraction. He’s still, I don’t care how you talk about him – his movies, talk about Young Rock, everybody says, ‘That’s a professional wrestler.’ Go look at all the other non-wrestling accounts of Twitter or Instagram. Professional Wrestler, The Rock. Or they always, anyways, current box office attraction – man that’s a little difficult. Peacock is doing the pay-per-views and AEW has four of them, so you have to slide in that merchandise segment of things. Roman [Reigns] has gotta be up there. Slice and dice it all you want, he moves a lot of product. Roman also has the WWE machine behind him, but still, if you want to just say the single biggest box office attraction, you’d have to put Roman at top.”