Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV Results
Venue: Alario Center
City: Westwego, Louisiana
– Pre Show: Trey Miguel defeated John Skyler
– Pre Show: Havok defeated Tenille Dashwood
– Jake Something defeated Ace Austin, Chris Bey, & Speedball Mike Bailey in a Fatal 4 Way Match and earns a shot at the X Division Title
– Jonah Rock defeated Black Taurus
– Jay White defeated Eric Young
– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Miranda Aliyze to retain the ROH Women’s Title
– Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the Digital Media Title by DQ after Grace hit a low blow
– Good Brothers defeafed Guerrillas of Destiny to retain the Impact Tag Team Titles after Jay White came out and hit a Blade Runner on Tama
After the match Jay White, Chris Bey, & Good Brothers Too Sweet each other
– Mickie James defeated Tasha Steelz to retain the Knockouts Title
– Moose defeated W Morrissey to retain the Impact World Title
– Honor No More defeated Team Impact after Eddie Edwards turned heel on Team Impact
Eddie joins Honor No More