Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV Results

Venue: Alario Center

City: Westwego, Louisiana

– Pre Show: Trey Miguel defeated John Skyler

– Pre Show: Havok defeated Tenille Dashwood

– Jake Something defeated Ace Austin, Chris Bey, & Speedball Mike Bailey in a Fatal 4 Way Match and earns a shot at the X Division Title

– Jonah Rock defeated Black Taurus

– Jay White defeated Eric Young

– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Miranda Aliyze to retain the ROH Women’s Title

– Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the Digital Media Title by DQ after Grace hit a low blow

– Good Brothers defeafed Guerrillas of Destiny to retain the Impact Tag Team Titles after Jay White came out and hit a Blade Runner on Tama

After the match Jay White, Chris Bey, & Good Brothers Too Sweet each other

– Mickie James defeated Tasha Steelz to retain the Knockouts Title

– Moose defeated W Morrissey to retain the Impact World Title

– Honor No More defeated Team Impact after Eddie Edwards turned heel on Team Impact

Eddie joins Honor No More