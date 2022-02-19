Combo tickets for Smackdown, HOF, and Raw after Mania available now

WWE has released a limited number of combo tickets that will give you access for the April 1 Smackdown, the Hall of Fame ceremony, and the April 4 Raw after Mania shows.

All three events will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as part of WrestleMania week. Tickets for just the Smackdown and Hall of Fame will go on pre-sale today and will be out for general public on Tuesday.

Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.com from as cheap as $87 all together.