Cody Rhodes reportedly not in Saudi Arabia

There had been a rumor circulating online that Cody Rhodes was in Saudi Arabia today ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. As previously reported, Rhodes is believed to be headed to WWE after his exit from AEW earlier this week.

However, PWInsider reports that Rhodes was not in Saudi Arabia. In fact, he was spotted in Florida at the Orlando International Airport this afternoon. A WWE source previously stated that Rhodes might be at the WWE Performance Center this weekend. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated also reported that Rhodes was expected to be at the PC this weekend.