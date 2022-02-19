Champion vs champion at WrestleMania as Brock wins WWE title

It’s going to be champion vs champion at WrestleMania as a new WWE champion was crowned at the Elimination Chamber.

With Bobby Lashley taken out of the match due to concussion protocol after Austin Theory was power bombed through his pod, knocking him out in the process, a new champion was guaranteed.

And Brock Lesnar ransacked through everyone, pinning Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory to capture the title in one of the most dominating displays in WWE history.

It was down to Brock and Theory as final two and Theory low-blowed Lesnar and covered him for a two-count. But that was the worst mistake in Theory’s life as an angry Brock went for revenge. Theory tried to escape the cage by climbing to the top but Lesnar followed him, grabbed him and in an impressive visual F5’d him from the top of the pod.

Theory was down and out and Lesnar pinned him for the win and the championship, sealing the main event of WrestleMania.

A happy and very sweaty Brock Lesnar then celebrated in the ring and took selfies with fans at ringside before walking back up the ramp and saluted the Saudi Arabian fans.