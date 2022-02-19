Bianca Belair wins Women’s Elimination Chamber match

Bianca Belair is going to WrestleMania 38.

Today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event saw Belair become the new #1 contender to the RAW Women’s Title by defeating Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss, inside the Chamber structure.

Belair eliminated Bliss to get the win. Ripley eliminated Nikki first, Liv eliminated Doudrop, Bliss eliminated Liv, and Belair eliminated Ripley before pinning Bliss to win. The order of entrants went like this: Nikki, Liv, Doudrop, Ripley, Bliss, Belair, who earned the right to enter last by winning a Gauntlet Match last Monday on RAW.

Belair will now go to WrestleMania 38 to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, if she retains over WWE Hall of Famer Lita later today.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from today’s Women’s Chamber match at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: