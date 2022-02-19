Belair vs Lynch for Raw Women’s title official for WrestleMania 38

Former Smackdown Women’s champion Bianca Belair won the women’s Elimination Chamber match and got herself a ticket to WrestleMania to face Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch.

Belair, who was the last one in the Chamber after winning the gauntlet match on Raw, pinned Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss during the match to seal the win. The final two were Belair and Bliss and the match lasted almost 16 minutes.

Later in the broadcast, Becky Lynch defeated Hall of Famer Lita to retain the title, making the match official.

This will be a rematch from SummerSlam of last year when Lynch returned as a surprise and defeated Bianca Belair in just 26 seconds to win the title.

Belair headlined night one of WrestleMania last year and won the Smackdown Women’s title in the main event against Sasha Banks.