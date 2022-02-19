2/18/22 WWE SmackDown Viewership

According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.062 million viewers overnight, a slight drop from last week’s overnight number of 2.075. They scored a 0.5 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for second behind the Winter Olympics.

This was the go-home SmackDown ahead of today’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Due to it taking place in Saudi Arabia the show was taped. The big news from the show was Sami Zayn defeating Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the Intercontinental championship.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.