Updated Impact No Surrender card

Four new matches have been added to the card for Saturday’s No Surrender event from Impact Wrestling.

No Surrender will see Deonna Purrazzo host an Open Challenge for a shot at her ROH Women’s World Title or her AAA Reina de Reinas Title. The same Open Challenge was issued last Thursday with Santana Garrett taking the loss to the champ.

A Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to Impact X Division Champion Trey Miguel has also been announced for No Surrender. The participants are Chris Bey, Mike Bailey, Ace Austin and Jake Something.

Impact has also announced two matches for the No Surrender Pre-show, which airs at 7:30pm ET on YouTube. Miguel will face John Skyler in a non-title match, while Havok will go up against Tenille Dashwood.

Impact No Surrender will take place this Saturday, February 19 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. The event will air exclusively on Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders. Below is the current announced card:

Impact World Title Match

W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) (c)

Violent By Design will be banned from ringside.

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona (c)

Open Challenge for the ROH Women’s World Title or AAA Reina de Reinas Title

TBA vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

X Division Title #1 Contender’s Match

Chris Bey vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin vs. Jake Something

Winner earns a future title shot from X Division Champion Trey Miguel.

Honor No More (PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, Rhino, Chris Sabin)

If HNM wins, they can stay in Impact, but must leave if they lose.

Jay White vs. Eric Young

Jonah vs. Black Taurus

Pre-show Match

Havok vs. Tenille Dashwood

Pre-show Non-Title Match

X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler