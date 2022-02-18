Tony Khan working on “something pretty big” which will be “a big deal”

Appearing on Busted Open Radio today, AEW President Tony Khan said that he’s working on “something pretty big” and told fans to stay tuned in the week ahead.

As it has often been the case following a Dynamite which does not get the desired rating, Khan has promised to have, according to his own words, something “massive” which it’s not something anyone would expect or think it is.

“But it would be a big deal in pro wrestling. I’m looking forward to hopefully making it happen. Stay tuned…I will hopefully get it done and have more to announce soon,” Khan added.

Last week Khan promised a forbidden door moment, which originally was Keith Lee, but then he admitted that he butchered his own version of forbidden door and Lee was a free agent, so he scrambled to get Jay White over the weekend to meet the fans’ expectations.