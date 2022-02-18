Tickets for Smackdown and 2022 WWE Hall of Fame on sale on February 22

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame will be shown live on the WWE Network on Friday, April 1.

The show will be held at the American Airlines Center following the conclusion of Friday Night Smackdown, giving the WWE production team a headache to transform the arena from a live Smackdown to a Hall of Fame setting as quickly as possible.

Tickets for the Smackdown and Hall of Fame ceremony will go on sale this Tuesday, February 22, at 10AM CT on Ticketmaster.com. There’s no entry on Ticketmaster yet so it’s hard to judge how seating will be done for the double-header show without a seating map.

This will be the first Hall of Fame with fans since the 2019 Hall of Fame. WWE skipped the 2020 ceremony due to the pandemic and then held the 2021 ceremony and inducted the 2020 class as well inside the ThunderDome with no fans, no intros, and just quick speeches.