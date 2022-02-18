Sami Zayn wins Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode.

Rick Boogs was absent from ringside during tonight’s title shot because of the electric shock Sami caused in last week’s “In-Zayn” segment. The storyline behind tonight’s match had Zayn focusing on Nakamura’s knee and hurting him, then getting the pin.

This is Zayn’s third reign with the Intercontinental Title. Nakamura won the strap back on the August 13 SmackDown by defeating Apollo Crews. He held the title for 189 recognized days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, which was taped last Friday night: