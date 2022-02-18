LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Graves is replacing Pat McAfee again this week because McAfee was at the NFL Super Bowl last Friday when this episode was taped.

– We go right to the ring and Adam Pearce is out for a contract signing. He hypes Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for Elimination Chamber. Out first comes Deville, who still has her arm in a sling. Flair is out next and they enter the ring together. Out next comes Naomi, followed by Ronda Rousey. They also head to the ring together as Flair and Deville look on.

Pearce speaks but Deville interrupts and says she knows how these contract signing works. She goes to sign and says maybe Pearce should explain it to Rousey and Naomi since they can’t follow rules. They both mock her and she says she doesn’t like them because they have no respect. Rousey and Naomi continue taunting Deville until Flair asks why they think this is so funny. Flair points to how she beat Naomi last week and how Rousey has never defeated her. They all argue until Rousey interrupts and tells Deville to sign the contract. Deville puts pen to paper, then Flair.

Deville gives Rousey and Naomi one last chance to back out of the match. Naomi threatens her again. Flair reveals that Deville has a new stipulation for the match. Deville explains how Rousey told the WWE camera man last week that she could easily beat Deville with one hand arm tied behind her back. Deville thought that was a badass idea, pure genius, so she talked to WWE higher-ups and it’s on the contract – Rousey will wrestle the match with one arm tied behind her back. Fans boo. Rousey smirks and signs the contract. Rousey says she will still tap dance on Deville’s forehead with no hands, but the match is tomorrow and tonight she has two hands. She tosses the contract at Flair, Flair goes for her but gets slammed face-first into the table. Rousey and Naomi then flip the table over on Flair and Deville. Naomi and Rousey stand tall together, taunting their opponents as Rousey’s music starts up.

– We see recent happenings in the Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Ricochet and Cesaro feud. Sheamus can’t believe how Holland still let Ricochet get the best of him, even after the broken nose. Sheamus says he’s never had an issue with taking care of Ricochet. Sheamus gets Holland hyped up and tells him to watch tonight as he takes Ricochet’s head off.

Sheamus vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus with Ridge Holland as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s face-off between Roman Reigns and Bill Goldberg. We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet as Sheamus and Holland look on. We get a pre-recorded promo with Ricochet talking about getting the win tonight. The bell rings and Ricochet nails a big dropkick into the corner, and then another. Sheamus shoves him out of the corner and goes for a slam but Ricochet counters for a 2 count.

Sheamus with a knee to the gut and a forearm over the back. Sheamus beats Ricochet around now. Ricochet with a kick and another dropkick to send Sheamus to the floor. Ricochet runs and leaps through the ropes with a flip, taking Sheamus down into the barrier. They bring it back in and go at it but Sheamus catches Ricochet with the Irish Curse backbreaker. Sheamus grounds Ricochet with a knee now.

Sheamus works Ricochet over but Ricochet turns it around in the corner and unloads with chops and punches. Sheamus with a big forearm. Sheamus sends Ricochet face-first into the turnbuckles, then hits a back suplex as Holland applauds. Sheamus grounds Ricochet. Ricochet fights up and out, then knees Sheamus in the jaw. Ricochet charges and they both tumble over the top rope but Ricochet hangs on and Sheamus hits the floor. Ricochet goes for a moonsault from the apron but Sheamus catches him in mid-air and delivers a big fall-away slam onto the announce table, sending Ricochet flying to the floor. We go back to commercial with Sheamus standing tall at ringside.

Back from the break and Sheamus hits a big top rope clothesline. Sheamus continues to dominate, then hits 10 Beats of The Bodhrán as Holland applauds from ringside. Sheamus clotheslines Ricochet back in from the apron and asks everyone if they are entertained. Sheamus keeps control and sends Ricochet to the corner. Ricochet ends up countering with a big tornado DDT. They both get up and unload on each other.

Ricochet with a crossbody and a warning to Holland. Ricochet goes on and nails a springboard elbow, then a standing Shooting Star Press for another close 2 count. Ricochet goes on and hits a big moonsault for 2. Ricochet is frustrated now. They go back and forth now, with Sheamus delivering an Alabama Slam for a close 2 count. Sheamus keeps contorl an goes to the top but Ricochet leaps up and brings him to the mat with a big Spanish Fly.

Sheamus kicks out just in time. Ricochet goes back up but Holland distracts him from the apron. Sheamus misses a Brogue Kick and almost hits Holland as Ricochet moves. Ricochet comes right back with the Recoil for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet makes his exit as the music hits. Holland enters the ring to check on Sheamus but Sheamus yells at him. They have words and Sheamus shoves Holland to the mat. Sheamus stares out at Ricochet on the stage as Holland stands behind him, looking down.

– Tonight’s Progressive-sponsored Match Flo replay looks at happenings between Sami Zayn and Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Zayn now. Kayla notes how Boogs isn’t here tonight due to some suspicious faulty wiring, but Sami insists he had nothing to do with what happened to Boogs. Sami goes on about how there has been a conspiracy against him to keep him from the Intercontinental Title. Sami says none of that matters because tonight will be the greatest night of his life as he regains the Intercontinental Title. Sami dismisses Kayla so he can breathe and get ready for the match. We go back to commercial.

